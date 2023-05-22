Concerned citizens to protest potential change in Shreveport casino smoking ban

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Less than two years ago, Shreveport became the 30th municipality in Louisiana to instill smoke-free workplace protections. However, on Tuesday, May 23, the Shreveport City Council will meet to possibly repeal or modify the ban they put in place regarding smoking in casinos.

Two weeks ago on May 9, the council discussed changing that ban again to allow smokers back on the gaming floors. Some city council members said the ban may be impacting casino performance in Shreveport.

Concerned community members are expected to meet at Government Plaza at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22 to protest and make final pleas against any changes to the ban. They say they are worried about the health of casino workers.

“The city council is focused on the economics of these casinos, but they’re not considering the health and wellness of the casino employees. The casinos are doing just fine,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, regional medical director with the Office of Public Health.

