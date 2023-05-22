Community Mental Wellness Fair held May 20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Social Therapy Project hosted its second annual ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair Saturday afternoon.
The event was organized by Valencia Jones, a therapist. All proceeds from the wellness fair will go back into the community to provide low cost or pro bono services for those who can’t afford care.
This event encouraged people to come out, get some fresh air and have fun while receiving access to valuable resources in the community.
The fair had the following available for attendees:
- food
- prizes
- mental health organizations or professionals
- bowling
- face painting
- financial planners / accountants
- life coaches
The Shreveport Mavericks basketball team by as well.

