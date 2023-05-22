Getting Answers
Community Mental Wellness Fair held May 20

Social Therapy Project is holding its second annual event, called ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair.
Social Therapy Project is holding its second annual event, called ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair.(KSLA)
By Angelia Allen
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Social Therapy Project hosted its second annual ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair Saturday afternoon.

The event was organized by Valencia Jones, a therapist. All proceeds from the wellness fair will go back into the community to provide low cost or pro bono services for those who can’t afford care.

This event encouraged people to come out, get some fresh air and have fun while receiving access to valuable resources in the community.

The fair had the following available for attendees:

  • food
  • prizes
  • mental health organizations or professionals
  • bowling
  • face painting
  • financial planners / accountants
  • life coaches

The Shreveport Mavericks basketball team by as well.

Photos from the wellness fair:

