Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a career and resource fair on May 23.

The event will be held at the East 80 Branch, located at 1050 Bellevue Rd. in Haughton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the event, call 318-949-2665.

Branch manager, Tanika Johnson, joined KSLA Monday, May 22 to preview the upcoming event.

Those looking for a job can take advantage of this career fair.

