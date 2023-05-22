Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a career and resource fair on May 23.
The event will be held at the East 80 Branch, located at 1050 Bellevue Rd. in Haughton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the event, call 318-949-2665.
Branch manager, Tanika Johnson, joined KSLA Monday, May 22 to preview the upcoming event.
