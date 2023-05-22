Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair

KSLA CAFE: Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair in Haughton
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair in Haughton
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Libraries is hosting a career and resource fair on May 23.

The event will be held at the East 80 Branch, located at 1050 Bellevue Rd. in Haughton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the event, call 318-949-2665.

Branch manager, Tanika Johnson, joined KSLA Monday, May 22 to preview the upcoming event.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Those looking for a job can take advantage of this career fair.

MORE KSLA CAFÉ INTERVIEWS

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead after wreck at BAFB
A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has been cited for reportedly causing this...
Caddo deputy cited for allegedly causing wreck
Palestine ISD student, recent graduate among 3 killed in Saturday wreck
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against anti-LGBTQ+ bills
Man injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Shreveport

Latest News

KSLA CAFE: Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair in Haughton
KSLA CAFE: Bossier Parish Libraries hosting career & resource fair in Haughton
Social Therapy Project is holding its second annual event, called ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental...
Community Mental Wellness Fair held May 20
Social Therapy Project is holding its second annual event, called ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental...
ENCOURAGE: A Community Mental Wellness Fair
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against anti-LGBTQ+ bills