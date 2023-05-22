Getting Answers
BAFB explosion victim welcomed home after year-long hospital stay

After thirteen months of recovery, Clay Moock is finally home.
By Tamer Knight
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Over a year ago, Clay Moock and another man were injured in a gas well explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base. Now, Moock has returned home from the hospital after all this time.

After thirteen months of recovery, he and his family are starting a new chapter.

Mook was severely burned during the explosion in April of 2022. As a result, he was put in TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas.

“It’s a miracle somebody burned that badly is now home.”

Family and friends say the past 13 months have been a journey, but they say they’re grateful to reach this point. The Forest Hill Community and the city of Haughton welcomed Moock home; the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office escorted him.

