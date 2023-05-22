Getting Answers
9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Marydale Community Sunday...
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Seven people are in the hospital this morning getting treated for gunshot wounds and two more are receiving care for injuries sustained while a crowd dispersed after a mass shooting at a block party in Thibodaux that occurred Sunday (May 21) night.

There were no fatalities, officials say, and more information will come on those individuals that are receiving care in area hospitals.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for clues that point to a suspect and a motive for the violence.

Deputies say that the block party in the Marydale community turned into violence and panic when gunfire rang out. Neighbors say the block party is a graduation party the community hosts every year.

The sheriff says the shooting happened on Hyland Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies initially rushed to care for two people who had been shot, but quickly realized around five others were also injured in the shooting.

Some were taken to a nearby hospital and others were flown to the University Medical Center in New Orleans for emergency treatment.

“We are still working with deputies to figure out just how many people were shot, how many were injured and how are those people doing this morning,” said Sheriff Craig Webre. “The crowd cleared pretty rapidly. We secured the scene and we are piecing the evidence together. We are looking for leads and if anyone can share any information with us that’s valuable, please let us know.”

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for suspects in this case and a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about what happened last night, call the police.

