Warming up this week with minor rain chances

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a nice day across the ArkLaTex but the cloudy skies might have brought the mood down a little for some. In my opinion, I like days like this because it’s not so bright outside. Anyway, the cloudy skies will stick around, we may see some sunshine right before the sun sets. The mid-70s will stick around as well. Lows tonight will eventually drop to the low-60s and upper-50s.

Tomorrow will be a much sunnier day and a warmer day with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will stay dry for most of the week as we begin a warming trend tomorrow. Comfortable conditions are expected to continue through most of the week as well. Lows tomorrow night will drop back to the low and mid-60s with mainly clear skies.

The rest of the week will see continued warming temperatures and minor rain chances. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday see those chances with the latter two days having the highest chance. The humidity will be a bit higher Wednesday and Thursday and that is why the rain chances exist. The mid-80s continue through Thursday. As we head into next weekend we will see the temps rise into the upper-80s and low-90s Friday and into the weekend. With that the uncomfortable conditions will move in as well, summer is practically here.

Also a side note, there is some activity in the Tropics. A disturbance has been spotted to the SE of Florida. There is a very low chance of this developing into anything tropical. Hurricane Season will officially start on June 1st.

