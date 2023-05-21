Getting Answers
Single-vehicle crash near Tyler involves 6, results in injuries, death

(WPTA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash involving six people and a single vehicle occurred around 3 a.m. near Tyler.

The crash was confirmed by authorities to have happened on the 14000 block of FM 2661 just south of Tyler. SCED2 Noonday Fire, Dixie Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, and Captain 1, UT EMS, SCSO, and DPS responded to the scene of the crash.

The details of the case are being investigated by DPS officers and have not yet been reported. Authorities were able to confirm that six people were involved in the single-vehicle wreck, and that it resulted in multiple injuries and at least one fatality.

Family members on the scene reported that there were multiple fatalities, though the total number has not been confirmed by authorities.

Details will follow as they are released.

