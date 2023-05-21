Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Man injured in weekend drive-by shooting in Shreveport

By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday.

According to police, it happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 in the 1700 block of Pointe Coupee Drive. That’s just off N Market Street.

The adult male victim says he was on his porch when he heard gunshots in the area. He turned to go inside his house, and as he was entering the door, he was shot in the right buttock, police say. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for a grey 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan. No detailed description of a suspect was given.

