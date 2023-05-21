Man from Georgia wanted for child molestation arrested in DeSoto Parish

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Marshals service has announced the arrest of a Georgia man who was wanted on child molestation charges.

Officials say the man was wanted out of Forsyth County. He was arrested Friday, May 19 with the help of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest warrant for Kevin Rodriguez on a charge of aggravated child molestation was issued March 30 by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was later located in DeSoto Parish.

Officials say Rodriguez was arrested off Highway 513. He was booked into the DeSoto Parish Jail and will later be extradited back to Georgia.

