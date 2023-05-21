Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

‘Fast X’ sideswipes ‘Guardians Vol. 3′ from atop weekend box office

Actors Vin Diesel and Meadow Rain Walker pose in Rome before the May 12 world premiere of the...
Actors Vin Diesel and Meadow Rain Walker pose in Rome before the May 12 world premiere of the film 'Fast X,' the 10th installment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)(Gregorio Borgia | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The 10th installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office.

“Fast X” earned $67.5 million in ticket sales from 4,046 North American theaters, according to estimates from Universal Pictures on Sunday (May 21).

It’s on the lower end of openings for the series, which peaked with “Furious 7′s” $142.2 million launch, the sole movie in the series to surpass $100 million out of the gates. “Fast X’s” domestic debut only ranks above the first three. The last movie, “F9,” opened to $70 million in 2021.

But this is also a series that has usually made the bulk of its money internationally. True to form, overseas it’s on turbo drive. “Fast X” opened in 84 markets internationally, playing in over 24,000 theaters, where it earned an estimated $251.4 million.

The top market was China with $78.3 million, followed by Mexico with $16.7 million. The film’s global debut tallied $319 million — the third-biggest of the franchise.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (who took over from Justin Lin during production), “Fast X” brings back the familiar family-themed crew of hot rodders, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. It adds several newcomers, including Brie Larson, Rita Moreno and a menacing villain played by Jason Momoa. The ever-expanding cast also includes Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren.

Reports say the movie cost $340 million to produce, not including marketing.

Reviews were mixed for “Fast X,” the beginning of the end for the $6 billion franchise, which currently has a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, “It has become almost camp, as if it breathed in too much of its own fumes” and that it’s also “monstrously silly and stupidly entertaining.”

According to exit polls, audiences were 29% Caucasian, 29% Hispanic and 21% Black, and 58% were between the ages of 18 and 34. They gave the film a B+ CinemaScore.

In its third weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 " made an estimated $32 million in North America to take second place. It’s now made $266.5 million domestically and $659.1 million globally for Disney and Marvel Studios.

Third place went to another Universal juggernaut, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is now in its seventh weekend and available to rent on VOD. Nevertheless, it earned an additional $9.8 million in North America, bringing its domestic total to $549.3 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Brandon Lindsey, DOB: 8/16/1989
Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against anti-LGBTQ+ bills
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
1 dead after wreck at BAFB
Natchitoches Police Department
NPD: Man allegedly steals 140k worth of equipment from school

Latest News

Award-winning collection of animated short films.
Award-winning 22 Annual Animation Show of Shows presented by BPCC
Goodman Imax Dome preps for grand opening gala
Goodman Imax Dome preps for grand opening gala
New Orleans jazz festival lineup announced for 2023
New Orleans jazz festival lineup announced for 2023
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’