East Texas Baptist University baseball advances to Marshall Regional Final Championship

This is the Tigers’ first appearance in NCAA postseason
East Texas Baptist University defeats Trinity
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, TX. (KSLA) - History continues to be written for ETBU baseball’s team.

In the second game of the Marshall NCAA Regional, ETBU defeats Trinity, 9-4. The Tigers are bound for the Marshall Regional Final Championship Game, Sunday at 11:00, inside Woods Field. It is the program’s first appearance in the Regionals.

Down 2-0, Jared Hood’s team exploded to score nine runs over the final five innings of play. The flood of runs scored was highlighted by Ben Lea’s home run in the sixth inning.

With the victory, ETBU faces Trinity once again, Sunday at 11:00 a.m. This time a Regional Championship is on the line.

