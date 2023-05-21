Getting Answers
Cloudy but comfortable and warm Sunday

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be another mostly cloudy day but also dry and warm! Highs will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s depending on the sunshine you see. Get out and enjoy this weekend because it may well be our last comfortable weekend for a good while. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s again.

It looks like we will stay comfortable for most of this week, which is excellent news. The temperatures will be trending upward into the mid-80s beginning on Tuesday. By Friday we will see the upper-80s lasting into the weekend where the humidity may go up as well. The summer is around the corner! The week sees little rain chances, except for Wednesday when we may see some scattered storms.

