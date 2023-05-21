Caddo deputy cited for allegedly causing wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was cited for reportedly causing a wreck while on the clock and driving his patrol unit, the sheriff reports.

On Saturday, May 20, Sgt. Andy Scoggins was driving on Highway 1 around 10 a.m. when he turned at Highway 538 on a flashing yellow arrow in front of oncoming traffic.

A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has been cited for reportedly causing this wreck on May 20, 2023. (CPSO)

An oncoming SUV hit the rear passenger side of Sgt. Scoggins’ unit, causing it to spin and hit another vehicle, which was stopped at the light. Sgt. Scoggins was cited for failure to yield while turning left.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

