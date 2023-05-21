1 dead after wreck at BAFB

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, May 19. One person was killed as a result. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, however, the person killed was not a Department of Defense employee (active duty, reserve, or civilian).

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.