1 dead after wreck at BAFB
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a wreck at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, May 19. One person was killed as a result. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, however, the person killed was not a Department of Defense employee (active duty, reserve, or civilian).
An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.
