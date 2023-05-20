Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Brandon Lindsey, DOB: 8/16/1989
Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend
Cooling down this weekend
Storms this evening followed by a cool down this weekend
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Woman missing from Logansport; DPSO asks for help

Latest News

Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation.
High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility
Protests held in downtown Shreveport.
Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against Anti-LGBT+ bills