Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

NPD: Man allegedly steals 140k worth of equipment from school

Natchitoches Police Department
Natchitoches Police Department(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A scrap removal ends with a school losing more than what was ordered.

On May 3, around 11:45 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) responded to a report about a theft that occurred earlier in that week at Natchitoches Junior High.

Officers went to meet with the victim and were told that DeAubrey Collins was hired to remove several scrap items from the school. When the school officials returned they realized Collins had reportedly removed an estimated $140,000 worth of property that was not supposed to be taken.

Collins attempted to return some of the property but many items had been taken apart.

On May 18, Collins was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Brandon Lindsey, DOB: 8/16/1989
Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend
Cooling down this weekend
Storms this evening followed by a cool down this weekend
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Woman missing from Logansport; DPSO asks for help

Latest News

A proposed baseball stadium presented by officials from the Town of Leland, Brunswick County...
City of Shreveport to choose between 4 consulting firms for sports complex
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
Shreveport city leaders increase police presence downtown following chaos from weeks prior
There are three types of UV rays: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C.
Swimming safety tips for children; drowning is second leading cause of injury, death