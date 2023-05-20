Large protest held in downtown Shreveport against Anti-LGBT+ bills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Peaceful protests were held in downtown Shreveport against the onslaught of bills against LGBTQ+ rights.

On May 20, a large group of people gathered on Texas Street in front of the courthouse to protest against the onslaught of bills being submitted in Louisiana against LGBTQ+ rights. The protest was being held by Rainbow PAC, a political action coalition.

Protests held in downtown Shreveport. (ksla)

Bills like Republican Representative Dodie Horton’s “DON’T SAY LGBTQ+” bill would censor teachers and students from speaking about LGBTQ+-related topics in schools. The bill passed the Louisiana House earlier this month.

