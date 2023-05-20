Getting Answers
Comfortable and mainly dry weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Weekend! It’s going to be a nice day today but there will be a good deal of cloud cover as well. Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s are expected by the late afternoon. The late afternoon is when more sunshine will come out as well. There is a low-end chance of a stray shower but don’t let that ruin any outdoor plans. We’ll be comfortable today with very low humidity. Tonight, we see lows drop to the low-60s.

Clouds will hang in on Sunday, but the day is looking dry. Temperatures will remain cooler than average for this time of year with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll begin to warm up again next week with highs back above 80 on Monday and climbing into the mid-80s again by midweek. By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the upper 80s to near 90 again. Morning lows will gradually climb back through the 60s and could be near 70 again later in the week.

