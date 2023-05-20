Comfortable conditions for the next few days!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! This weather is fantastic, I do like a cloudy day when it stays pretty warm and dry. It’s been comfortable all day and has a decent temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex. Down south we have seen temperatures rise into the mid-80s and thanks to the northerly flow the humidity isn’t out of control. As you move north the temperature drops eventually into the low-70s in Idabel and DeQueen. Tonight, some cloud cover will clear and temperatures will drop to the low-60s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day but it will also be dry and warm! Highs will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s depending on the amount of sunshine you see. Get out and enjoy this weekend because it may well be our last comfortable weekend for a good while. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s again.

It looks like we will stay comfortable for most of this week, which is great news. The temperatures will be trending upward into the mid-80s beginning on Tuesday. By Friday we will see the upper-80s lasting into the weekend where the humidity may go up as well. The summer is around the corner! The week sees little rain chances, except for Wednesday where we may see some scattered storms.

