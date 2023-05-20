Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Comfortable conditions for the next few days!

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! This weather is fantastic, I do like a cloudy day when it stays pretty warm and dry. It’s been comfortable all day and has a decent temperature gradient across the ArkLaTex. Down south we have seen temperatures rise into the mid-80s and thanks to the northerly flow the humidity isn’t out of control. As you move north the temperature drops eventually into the low-70s in Idabel and DeQueen. Tonight, some cloud cover will clear and temperatures will drop to the low-60s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day but it will also be dry and warm! Highs will rise into the upper-70s and low-80s depending on the amount of sunshine you see. Get out and enjoy this weekend because it may well be our last comfortable weekend for a good while. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s again.

It looks like we will stay comfortable for most of this week, which is great news. The temperatures will be trending upward into the mid-80s beginning on Tuesday. By Friday we will see the upper-80s lasting into the weekend where the humidity may go up as well. The summer is around the corner! The week sees little rain chances, except for Wednesday where we may see some scattered storms.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Brandon Lindsey, DOB: 8/16/1989
Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend
Cooling down this weekend
Storms this evening followed by a cool down this weekend
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Woman missing from Logansport; DPSO asks for help

Latest News

Staying warm and mostly cloudy the rest of the day
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update
Warm but comfortable today
Comfortable and mainly dry weekend
Warm but comfortable today
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Cooling down this weekend
Storms this evening followed by a cool down this weekend