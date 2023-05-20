Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
City of Shreveport to choose between 4 consulting firms for sports complex

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux says four consultant firms responded to their request for proposals (RFP) for the complex.
By Jade Myers
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no visible progress in REV Entertainment’s proposed sports and entertainment complex at Fair Grounds Field, but the city of Shreveport said the project is moving forward.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux says four consultant firms responded to their request for proposals (RFP) for the complex.

“I think what we’re looking for is people who’ve done this type of transaction before or advised on this kind of transaction before. The second thing we’re looking for is really expertise in the feasibility phase of this,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux says the 4 consulting firms the committee will choose from to advise on the complex are:

  • Baker-Tilly
  • Brailsford and Dunlavey
  • Fast Forward Consulting
  • Samuel A. Ramirez & Co.

The committee to choose the firm will be made up of:

  • Shelly Ragle, the director of Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation (SPAR)
  • Sherricka Fields-Jones, Shreveport’s finance director
  • Tom Dark, Shreveport’s chief administrative officer (CAO)
  • Mayor Arceneaux

“Once the committee makes a selection, we can move forward,” Arceneaux said.

REV Entertainment says this shows a promising step forward.

“We’re excited for them to get to work on it. We’re excited to see the results of it, and hopefully they’re positive and give us great excitement to continue moving forward with the project,” REV Entertainment President Sean Decker said.

Mayor Arceneaux said the committee hopes to choose a consultant firm next week.

