Woman missing from Logansport; DPSO asks for help

Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Brooklyn Timmons, 33.(desoto parish sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 33-year-old woman has not been seen by her family for days and DeSoto Parish deputies are asking for help finding her.

On May 19, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office (DPSO) posted on Facebook regarding a missing woman. Brooklyn “Brooke” Timmons, 33, of Logansport, Louisiana, is missing. Timmons’ family says she has not been seen since last Thursday, May 11.

Timmons is described as being 5′5″ and weighing 150 lbs. She was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Logansport.

If you have information regarding Timmons, please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956 and ask to speak with an Investigator.

