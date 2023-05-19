Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is now being indicted for the accidental shooting death of another teen during a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport back in February.

The shooting happened on Feb. 18 during the Krewe of Gemini parade. Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas, was killed in the incident.

The teen allegedly responsible for his death, Jace Greenslate, 16, has now been indicted for manslaughter. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Greenslate and other friends from east Texas had come to watch the parade outside Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway. The teens were horseplaying before the gun went off, the DA says.

Lewis was shot in the neck and died from his injuries.

The DA’s office says Greenslate will be tried as an adult.

