Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult

Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport, La. on Feb. 18, 2023.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is now being indicted for the accidental shooting death of another teen during a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport back in February.

The shooting happened on Feb. 18 during the Krewe of Gemini parade. Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas, was killed in the incident.

The teen allegedly responsible for his death, Jace Greenslate, 16, has now been indicted for manslaughter. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Greenslate and other friends from east Texas had come to watch the parade outside Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway. The teens were horseplaying before the gun went off, the DA says.

Lewis was shot in the neck and died from his injuries.

The DA’s office says Greenslate will be tried as an adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
Joshua Robinson, of Airline High School, scored a perfect ACT score.
Airline High School student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Brandon Lindsey, DOB: 8/16/1989
Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk cleared of manslaughter charges after killing, shooting robber
Internet outage
Systems coming back online after statewide network outages; OMV closed until Monday
Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Woman missing from Logansport; DPSO asks for help