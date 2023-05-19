Swimming safety tips for children; drowning is second leading cause of injury, death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As schools let out for the summer and temperatures begin to warm up, many kids will be jumping into pools to cool off.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and is estimated to take the lives of 4,000 individuals each year in the United States. That’s an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

For children ages 5 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death. Staying safe and informed about the risks is crucial to prevent drowning. For children in particular, a golden rule to follow is to never allow them to swim alone and that they should always be supervised. Participating in formal swimming lessons and wearing a lifejacket can help reduce the risk of drowning too. Keep in mind that drowning doesn’t always necessarily look like someone is drowning.

Kristy Anaya, the aquatics director at YMCA of northwest Louisiana, explains what drowning could look like.

“Some people think that there is going to be a lot of splashing [and] a lot of movement, but sometimes depending on when this is happening, they may already be going under the water, so you may just see a ripple in the water. It may be a silent drowning, so time is of the essence if you are not watching,” Anaya said.

“You want to definitely pull them out and definitely get them CPR and to emergency care at a hospital as soon as possible. Again, it may not be arms up waving and a lot of motion. It may already be that they have something trapped in their airway.”

Proper fencing can also help prevent children from gaining access to pools without caregivers around.

