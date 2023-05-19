Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Swimming safety tips for children; drowning is second leading cause of injury, death

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and is estimated to take the lives of 4,000 individuals each year in the United States.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As schools let out for the summer and temperatures begin to warm up, many kids will be jumping into pools to cool off.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 and is estimated to take the lives of 4,000 individuals each year in the United States. That’s an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

For children ages 5 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death. Staying safe and informed about the risks is crucial to prevent drowning. For children in particular, a golden rule to follow is to never allow them to swim alone and that they should always be supervised. Participating in formal swimming lessons and wearing a lifejacket can help reduce the risk of drowning too. Keep in mind that drowning doesn’t always necessarily look like someone is drowning.

Kristy Anaya, the aquatics director at YMCA of northwest Louisiana, explains what drowning could look like.

“Some people think that there is going to be a lot of splashing [and] a lot of movement, but sometimes depending on when this is happening, they may already be going under the water, so you may just see a ripple in the water. It may be a silent drowning, so time is of the essence if you are not watching,” Anaya said.

“You want to definitely pull them out and definitely get them CPR and to emergency care at a hospital as soon as possible. Again, it may not be arms up waving and a lot of motion. It may already be that they have something trapped in their airway.”

Proper fencing can also help prevent children from gaining access to pools without caregivers around.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

DDA express concern over downtown Shreveport mayhem
Shreveport city leaders increase police presence downtown following chaos from weeks prior
(File)
Driver dies in crash after tree uproots, falls across highway
Hospice of Texarkana hosted a picnic for the area's veterans.
Hospice of Texarkana hosts picnic for veterans
A fundraiser was held Friday, May 19, 2023 for Officer Kenny Gallon, who was injured in a...
Fraternal Order of Police holds cookout fundraiser for officer wounded in deadly gas station shooting