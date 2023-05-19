Storms this evening followed by a cool down this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8pm for portions of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas. Scattered storms will bring primarily a risk of hail and strong wind gusts to places near and north of I-30 through this evening. We’ll dry out again over the weekend with cooler and less humid air moving in across the ArkLaTex.

Storms will be most concentrated across northern portions of the ArkLaTex this evening. They will tend to weaken and break up as they track southward across the ArkLaTex into tonight not reaching the I-20 corridor and points southward until around or after midnight. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the 60s for lows. Rain chances will range from around 50% in the north to only 20% across the far south.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day Saturday. A few showers are possible, but rain chances will be at a low 20%. As winds turn back to the north behind a cold front we’ll begin to push in some cooler and less humid air. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will hang in on Sunday, but the day is looking dry. Temperatures will remain cooler than average for this time of year with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll begin to warm up again next week with highs back above 80 on Monday and climbing into the mid 80s again by midweek. By the end of the week we’ll be back in the upper 80s to near 90 again. Morning lows will gradually climb back through the 60s and could be near 70 again later in the week.

The week will start off dry, but a few showers and storms will be back Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.