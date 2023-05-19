Getting Answers
Storms possible this evening; A nice weekend is ahead

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Today is the day! We are seeing a cold front moving into the ArkLaTex this evening that will bring a beautiful weekend. However, before that, we are going to be dealing with some thunderstorms in portions of the ArkLaTex. Beginning this morning we will see some storm activity north of I-30 that will last through the noon hour. Most of the afternoon will be dry but storms will begin moving back into the region, mainly the northern half, around 5 PM, eventually becoming an isolated threat as we head into the evening hours as the front moves through. Highs today will reach the low-90s and heat index values will likely reach the mid-90s.

Tomorrow, other than a few lingering isolated showers during the morning hours, it will be a beautiful day. Highs in the low-80s and now humidity is in sight thanks to the cold front shifting our wind direction. That’s about it! Enjoy your Saturday! Go outside, have a cook out, mow the yard. Do something. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s.

Sunday will see similar conditions with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. We’ll stay quite comfortable through the next several days before the uncomfortable conditions begin creeping back into the ArkLaTex going into midweek. Rain chances are nill through about Tuesday when they start creeping up along with the humidity values.

