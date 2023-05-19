Some Shreveport residents agree with permitless carry gun bill, others do not

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For almost 30 years, Louisiana has required classroom instruction and a state police license to carry a concealed weapon, but that might change if House Bill 131 is passed. If Louisiana lawmakers pass the bill, it would allow any adult to carry a concealed handgun without a license.

House Bill 131 is sponsored by Louisiana State Representative, Danny McCormick, of Oil City. This is the fourth time he’s brought the bill up before lawmakers.

His bill would take away the need for a permit and will not require training. Anyone over 18 years of age that wants to carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana will be able to. That’s three years younger than the current conceal carry law.

RELATED STORY Louisiana legislative committee advances permitless carry gun bill

The bill would allow anyone who has not been convicted of certain crimes or who has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, to carry a weapon, whether it’s concealed, or otherwise. The measure passed in spite of opponents, who said it would lead to more gun violence in Louisiana, as evidenced by 25 other states who have enacted similar laws.

“So it’s our state’s responsibility to protect our citizens when the federal government overreaches their authority, and that’s what it’s designed to do. This is gonna be a heavy lift here. I doubt if we get it out of committee but hey, we’ve got to start the conversation,” McCormick said.

Brad Simon, the owner of Red River Range, says he agrees with the bill.

“We support the bill for constitutional carry. Now, we still feel training is necessary. We offer a concealed carry course, and if you do intent to travel out of state, you do need that course in order to carry in other states. The bill would only cover you in the state of Louisiana. Just because we are advocates of this bill and supporting constitutional carry, we’re still huge advocates in getting good training, learning safety and everything else that goes along with a firearm owner,” Simon said.

While some are for the bill, others are against it like the group Moms on a Mission. They believe allowing concealed carry without permits would potentially elevate gun violence or accidental shootings.

The organization expressed their concerns with the bill in a statement saying in part:

“The bill would fill the streets of Louisiana with untrained gun owners making policing even more difficult than it already is. We are concered about the safety of our children and the community.”

At least 25 states have enacted similar concealed carry expansion laws. House bill 131 is now waiting for a full house vote to see if it moves on.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.