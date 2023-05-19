Shreveport city leaders increase police presence downtown following chaos from weeks prior

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city leaders held a public safety meeting Friday to discuss new plans to keep downtown safe.

Those plans include a mobile crime unit and increased police visibility. The meeting comes weeks after viral videos circulated around the internet. Hundreds of people were seen partying in the streets of Shreveport and jumping on top of vehicles in traffic.

“There were a number of laws broken down here, impeding traffic, stopping traffic, drunk and disorderly, property damage [and] climbing on vehicles that didn’t belong to you. Fighting, just all sorts of behavior that we don’t want,” an officer with the Shreveport Police Department said.

According to Shreveport police, they arrested several partygoers on the night of May 7. Now they plan to add new measures to prevent incidents like that from happening again.

“We are prepared, as you can well see, to start up the engines and move to wherever the greatest need is at the time. And our area partners share that same philosophy that we will deploy resources where the resources are needed the most,” SPD Chief Wayne Smith said.

Aside from the new mobile crime unit, there will be a huge increase in police visibility downtown with extra SPD officers, Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies and the city marshal.

“It is partnerships like this that keep us safe and we’re all for them. And the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is going to do everything that it can to help encourage and continue this partnership in our downtown and in our city,” Liz Swaine of DDA said.

SPD says people can expect to see the increased police visibility downtown starting May 19.

