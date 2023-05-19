Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport city leaders increase police presence downtown following chaos from weeks prior

Following an incident with partygoers downtown a few weeks ago, Shreveport leaders have increased the police presence.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city leaders held a public safety meeting Friday to discuss new plans to keep downtown safe.

Those plans include a mobile crime unit and increased police visibility. The meeting comes weeks after viral videos circulated around the internet. Hundreds of people were seen partying in the streets of Shreveport and jumping on top of vehicles in traffic.

“There were a number of laws broken down here, impeding traffic, stopping traffic, drunk and disorderly, property damage [and] climbing on vehicles that didn’t belong to you. Fighting, just all sorts of behavior that we don’t want,” an officer with the Shreveport Police Department said.

According to Shreveport police, they arrested several partygoers on the night of May 7. Now they plan to add new measures to prevent incidents like that from happening again.

“We are prepared, as you can well see, to start up the engines and move to wherever the greatest need is at the time. And our area partners share that same philosophy that we will deploy resources where the resources are needed the most,” SPD Chief Wayne Smith said.

Aside from the new mobile crime unit, there will be a huge increase in police visibility downtown with extra SPD officers, Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies and the city marshal.

“It is partnerships like this that keep us safe and we’re all for them. And the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is going to do everything that it can to help encourage and continue this partnership in our downtown and in our city,” Liz Swaine of DDA said.

SPD says people can expect to see the increased police visibility downtown starting May 19.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

There are three types of UV rays: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C.
Swimming safety tips for children; drowning is second leading cause of injury, death
(File)
Driver dies in crash after tree uproots, falls across highway
Hospice of Texarkana hosted a picnic for the area's veterans.
Hospice of Texarkana hosts picnic for veterans
A fundraiser was held Friday, May 19, 2023 for Officer Kenny Gallon, who was injured in a...
Fraternal Order of Police holds cookout fundraiser for officer wounded in deadly gas station shooting