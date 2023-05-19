Pop-up Play Day presented by Spar Athletics

Getting Answers
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several Shreveport organizations will be in attendance to make the day a fun-filled event for Pop-up Play Day.

On May 19, Shreveport Parks and Recreation is hosting a pop-up play day at Mamie Hicks Park, 200 Mayfair Street, it starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

The event is free to the community and there will be activities for children in elementary and middle school kids, or kids at heart. Free snacks will also be available.

Who will be there:

  • Shreve Memorial Library
  • Shreveport Police Department
  • Shreveport Green
  • The Shreveport Green Mobile Market will also be selling fresh vegetables.

This is the fourth pop-up SPAR has held and plans to hold more at different parks across the city.

