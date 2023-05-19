Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Natchitoches Parish president charged with simple battery after alleged fight with female during jazz festival

Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond
Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond(npgov.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish president has been arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman during a festival.

The Natchitoches Police Department says Parish President John Richmond was arrested Friday, May 12 for simple battery after reportedly getting into some sort of altercation with a female. It happened during the Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival at the river bank area.

Richmond was issued a court summons and released from police custody. He’s due to appear in city court Aug. 15.

This is the second time in the last few years that the parish president has been arrested for allegedly fighting in public. Back in 2020, Richmond was arrested on a simple battery charge for reportedly fighting at a restaurant called Maglieaux’s.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

Franklin Goad, 34
Benton man arrested on 80+ counts of child porn
Hospice of Texarkana hosted a picnic for the area's veterans.
Hospice of Texarkana hosts picnic for veterans
A fundraiser was held Friday, May 19, 2023 for Officer Kenny Gallon, who was injured in a...
Fraternal Order of Police holds cookout fundraiser for officer wounded in deadly gas station shooting
A woman stabbed the father of her child in the back.
Man stabbed in back during domestic dispute