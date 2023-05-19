Natchitoches Parish president charged with simple battery after alleged fight with female during jazz festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish president has been arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman during a festival.

The Natchitoches Police Department says Parish President John Richmond was arrested Friday, May 12 for simple battery after reportedly getting into some sort of altercation with a female. It happened during the Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival at the river bank area.

Richmond was issued a court summons and released from police custody. He’s due to appear in city court Aug. 15.

This is the second time in the last few years that the parish president has been arrested for allegedly fighting in public. Back in 2020, Richmond was arrested on a simple battery charge for reportedly fighting at a restaurant called Maglieaux’s.

