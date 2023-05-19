Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mid America Nazarene stuns LSU Shreveport baseball at home in NAIA Opening Round championship

Loss snaps streak of consecutive World Series appearances
LSU Shreveport baseball upset in NAIA Opening Round
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There won’t be a third straight appearance in the NAIA World Series for LSU-Shreveport baseball.

Mid America Nazarene upsets the Pilots, 7-6, in the NAIA Opening Round Championship Game. Monday, the Pioneers handed LSUS their first loss of the tournament. Wednesday, Brad Neffendorf’s crew defeated the visitors, 14-6.

A series of timely hits and walks allowed Mid America Nazarene to leave Shreveport with a tournament victory. The Pilots got all they could ask for from starting pitcher Chase Guitreau, who threw four innings, while only giving up a run. However, six pitchers used after combined to allow six earned runs.

LSU-Shreveport, which once had a 23-game winning streak, sees their season end with a 47-10 overall record.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
Runaway siblings found safe
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Skeletal remains found in Harrison County on Harris Lake Road
Skeletal human remains found in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Jonathan Fincher walks off Louisiana Tech's field
Byrd High School alum Jonathan Fincher pitches final home game at Louisiana Tech
Ruston Bearcats in the red zone versus Haughton
Haughton hosts Ruston in Spring football game
nearly half-dozen area teams still alive in uil Texas baseball playoffs
Several Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL Texas baseball quarterfinals
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams III scores 14 points in Celtics loss to the Heat