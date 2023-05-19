Mid America Nazarene stuns LSU Shreveport baseball at home in NAIA Opening Round championship

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There won’t be a third straight appearance in the NAIA World Series for LSU-Shreveport baseball.

Mid America Nazarene upsets the Pilots, 7-6, in the NAIA Opening Round Championship Game. Monday, the Pioneers handed LSUS their first loss of the tournament. Wednesday, Brad Neffendorf’s crew defeated the visitors, 14-6.

A series of timely hits and walks allowed Mid America Nazarene to leave Shreveport with a tournament victory. The Pilots got all they could ask for from starting pitcher Chase Guitreau, who threw four innings, while only giving up a run. However, six pitchers used after combined to allow six earned runs.

LSU-Shreveport, which once had a 23-game winning streak, sees their season end with a 47-10 overall record.

