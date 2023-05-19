Getting Answers
Man stabbed in back during domestic dispute

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was stabbed Friday morning during a dispute.

It happened in the 400 block of Columbia St. on May 19. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a stabbing at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived at the home, they were made aware of a domestic incident.

According to officials with SPD, a male strangled the mother of his child. She then stabbed him in the back. His injuries are non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made yet. Officers have yet to determine which person is at fault, but they say someone will be arrested.

