Man indicted for violent beating death of girlfriend

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has now been indicted for the beating death of a woman back in early March.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Heaven Weed, 23.

Weed died March 10 after being taken to the hospital by family members who found her “battered and unresponsive” in her apartment after an apparent fight with her boyfriend, Lindsey.

