Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say

Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after he AirDropped nude photos of himself to strangers, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on May 1 for reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with employees who said Staijeck Helm had come to the complex to apply for an apartment.

While Helm was sitting at the computer filling out the application, the apartment employees said they received two AirDrop notifications that an unknown iPhone was attempting to send them photos.

Curious as to what the contents were, the employees accepted the AirDrop requests and opened the photos. Police said the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with a second photo of his genitals.

Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Tulsa police are reminding the public that as a precaution, iPhone users should adjust their AirDrop settings to only allowing photos to be sent and received from known contacts only.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police were called to a Louisiana airport regarding a disturbance call over a rental car...
Puerto Rican man without passport denied rental car: ‘It shows a lack of training’
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 20
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 20
The Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble Presents "Big Band Jazz - Keeping It Alive" in Caddo...
Jazz festival to be held at Caddo Common Park