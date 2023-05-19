Jazz festival to be held at Caddo Common Park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble is presenting “Big Band Jazz - Keeping It Alive” at Caddo Common Park.

The music festival will take place May 25 at Caddo Common Park, located in the Shreveport Common district, from 6 to 8 p.m. This dynamic jazz extravaganza promises an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

Founded in 1980 under the leadership of the esteemed Mr. Louis C. Wells Sr., the Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting the artistry of jazz. Supported by the exceptional talents of Mr. Cleveland White and Mr. Donald Walters, the SRJE is comprised of 18 skilled musicians and two gifted vocalists. These musicians include current and retired band directors, string teachers, and esteemed professional musicians from the region.

Casey Jones, the marketing director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, joined KSLA Friday, May 19 to preview the music festival.

