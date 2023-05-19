Huntington Track team wins state championship, sets records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are breaking records and making history, let’s meet Huntington High’s girl’s track team.

On May 19, Huntington High School’s girl’s track team visits KSLA to discuss its recent win of the State Championship for 4A.

Not only did the team win the state championship, but they also won the Texas Relays and set a meet record in the event.

The team is asked what advice they would give to others interested in track.

“It’s fun but when it’s time to handle business, its time to handle business,” says Serenity Palmer.

This is history for Huntington High School, its first track state championship in 30 years.

