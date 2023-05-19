Getting Answers
Huntington Track team wins state championship, sets records

They are breaking records and making history, let’s meet Huntington High’s girl’s track team.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - They are breaking records and making history, let’s meet Huntington High’s girl’s track team.

On May 19, Huntington High School’s girl’s track team visits KSLA to discuss its recent win of the State Championship for 4A.

Not only did the team win the state championship, but they also won the Texas Relays and set a meet record in the event.

The team is asked what advice they would give to others interested in track.

“It’s fun but when it’s time to handle business, its time to handle business,” says Serenity Palmer.

This is history for Huntington High School, its first track state championship in 30 years.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

