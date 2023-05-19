Hospice of Texarkana hosts picnic for veterans

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - With Memorial Day fast approaching, some of the area’s veterans got a nice surprise thanks to Hospice of Texarkana.

On Friday, May 19, Hospice of Texarkana hosted a picnic as part of the organization “We Honor Veterans” program. The program is a joint effort between the national hospice organization and the Veterans administration.

Hospice of Texarkana hosted a picnic for the area's veterans. (KSLA)

Leon Alexander of Locksburg, Arkansas was present Friday when area military veterans were honored with a meal in Texarkana. Alexander, who served in the Vietnam War, was in attendance.

“Well it gives me something to do out of the ordinary,” Alexander said.

Cynthia Marsh, the executive director of Hospice of Texarkana, says the event was a chance to show appreciation to those who preserved our freedom.

“They realize the veterans have unique experiences and circumstances and we can work together and provide care and support to our veterans,” she said.

Gregg Beck, the president of the Texarkana area Vietnam Veterans of America, says the people who attended are appreciated.

“It shows some of the veterans who come out here that we are appreciated by someone. Anyhow I know other people got things to do, but they need to remember why they can do it,” Beck said.

Leaders here said they hope to make this an annual event leading into Memorial Day.

“You know at the end of the day, I just hope that the veterans realize that they are not forgotten, that they are appreciated, and their service is what we rely upon for our freedom,” Marsh said.

