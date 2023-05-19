Haughton hosts Ruston in Spring football game

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - When Haughton and Ruston linked up on the football field, it did not count in the win-loss column. But, hits, and passion certainly meant something.

The Buccaneers and Bearcats held a series of scrimmages, before holding two 12 minute quarters of live game action.

No official score was kept, since it was only a Spring game. But, there is plenty for coaches and players on both sides to break down, before 7-on-7 matchups begin in June.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.