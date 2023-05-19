Furry Friends Friday: Adorable little Huey needs responsible fur-ever home

Getting Answers
A sweet little puppy was returned right after being adopted and is looking for his fur-ever home.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A sweet little puppy was returned right after being adopted and is looking for his fur-ever home.

On May 19, Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) bring in an adorable little pup named Huey. Sadly Huey was adopted last Saturday and was returned Monday because he was “too much responsibility”. This sadly happens with puppies because people are not ready for the responsibility and care it takes to raise them.

“It’s stressful for the puppy (or any animal) when people adopt and bring them back?  I don’t think most people consider the animals’ feelings, and how stressful and confusing it is when they are adopted and brought back to the shelter,” says Kim Freeman, CPAS.

Huey, 3 months, retriever mix.
Huey, 3 months, retriever mix.(CPAS)

Huey is a retriever mix and is almost three months old. He is super sweet, fun, playful, and loves getting all the attention. He needs patient parents who will teach him all the house rules, commands, and all the fun stuff puppies need to learn to grow up and be good dogs.

The fee to adopt Huey is $25, it covers his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

Also, on May 20th, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., CPAS will be holding an adoption event at Hollywood Feed, 1384 East 70th Street, suite 100, Shreveport.

Adoption event at Hollywood Feed.
Adoption event at Hollywood Feed.(cpas)

If you want to meet Huey or other furry friends, come to the adoption event or bring your dog along for a meet and greet at 1500 Monty Street.

