Fraternal Order of Police holds cookout fundraiser for officer wounded in deadly gas station shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Support from the Bossier Parish community was strong Friday (May 19) for Officer Kenny Gallon.

He was injured during the officer-involved shooting at a Valero gas station in Bossier City on May 2. Two people were also killed during the attempted robbery that led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Fraternal Order of Police hosted a cookout in front of Bossier City’s Police Department to benefit Officer Gallon and his family. The Bossier Parish sheriff says the community and law enforcement are all like one big family.

“Sometimes we have law enforcement family and community family, but right now, it’s one big family. I see uniforms from all around the area, people, and civilians from all around,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “We know how important our job is, but if we don’t have the community’s support and trust, then we can’t accomplish anything.”

All of the proceeds from Friday’s cookout are going to help Gallon and his family pay for expenses during the officer’s recovery.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.