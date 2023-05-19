Fraternal Order of Police hold fundraiser for Bossier City officer shot at Valero

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The organization hosting the fundraiser is asking the public to come out and support the injured Bossier Police Officer.

On May 19, the largest organization of sworn officers, The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) talks to KSLA about wanting to show their brotherhood and fully support Officer Kenny Gallon.

Officer Gallon was injured in the tragic shooting on May 2, at the Valero Station in Bossier City, where the officer was shot and two others were killed.

The FOP will be hosting a cookout to raise funds for Officer Gallon and all proceeds will go towards him and his family.

Hamburgers, chips, and a drink are on the menu for the event for donation only.

