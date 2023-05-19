Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting

The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator sighting.(City of Bossier City)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator being spotted.

Effective Friday, May 19, officials with the city have closed Field of Dreams Park, located at 4714 Hazel Jones Rd., due to an alligator being seen near the property. The gator is estimated to be more than five feet long.

Officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has been contacted to help with the safe removal and relocation of the gator.

“The safety of our citizens and park visitors are our primary concern and we are taking the proper steps to make sure there is no danger the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The park will reopen once the gator is removed; there’s no timeline on when that will happen.

This is the second time this same park has had to close in recent months because of an alligator. The park was also closed back in early March.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
Joshua Robinson, of Airline High School, scored a perfect ACT score.
Airline High School student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Brooklyn Timmons, 33.
Woman missing from Logansport
Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk cleared of manslaughter charges after killing, shooting robber
Internet outage
Systems coming back online after statewide network outages; OMV closed until Monday
KSLA Morning crew tries Blue Bell's Dr Pepper Float ice cream
KSLA Morning taste test: Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream