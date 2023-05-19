Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator being spotted.

Effective Friday, May 19, officials with the city have closed Field of Dreams Park, located at 4714 Hazel Jones Rd., due to an alligator being seen near the property. The gator is estimated to be more than five feet long.

Officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has been contacted to help with the safe removal and relocation of the gator.

“The safety of our citizens and park visitors are our primary concern and we are taking the proper steps to make sure there is no danger the public,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.

The park will reopen once the gator is removed; there’s no timeline on when that will happen.

This is the second time this same park has had to close in recent months because of an alligator. The park was also closed back in early March.

