Driver dies in crash after tree uproots, falls across highway

ELM GROVE, La. (KSLA) - While a man was traveling on US Hwy 71 Friday morning, a tree fell across both lanes of the road, leading to his death.

Just after 6:00 a.m. on May 19, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Luke Partain, LSP said.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Partain, was traveling on Hwy 71. At the same time, a large hardwood tree uprooted from the ground and fell across both travel lanes of the roadway. Subsequently, the Silverado crashed into the fallen tree.

Partain, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 deaths.

