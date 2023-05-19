Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Driver dies in crash after tree uproots, falls across highway

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELM GROVE, La. (KSLA) - While a man was traveling on US Hwy 71 Friday morning, a tree fell across both lanes of the road, leading to his death.

Just after 6:00 a.m. on May 19, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Luke Partain, LSP said.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Partain, was traveling on Hwy 71. At the same time, a large hardwood tree uprooted from the ground and fell across both travel lanes of the roadway. Subsequently, the Silverado crashed into the fallen tree.

Partain, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 deaths.

Get the KSLA News 12 App to stay updated on news in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Kip Lewis, 17, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was shot and killed during the Krewe of...
Teen who reportedly accidentally shot friend in neck during Mardi Gras parade, killing him, to be tried as adult
Dr Pepper Float
Two iconic flavors come together: Blue Bell & Dr Pepper
The Field of Dreams Park in Bossier City is closed until further notice due to an alligator...
Field of Dreams Park in Bossier closed due to alligator sighting
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

The Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble Presents "Big Band Jazz - Keeping It Alive" in Caddo...
Jazz festival to be held at Caddo Common Park
A woman stabbed the father of her child in the back.
Man stabbed in back during domestic dispute
Franklin Goad, 34
Benton man arrested on 80+ counts of child porn
Man stabbed in back during domestic dispute