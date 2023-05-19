Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Byrd High School alum Jonathan Fincher pitches final home game at Louisiana Tech

Bulldogs fall in extras to UTSA, 18-16
Jonathan Fincher, Byrd alum, pitches final game at home for Louisiana Tech
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The game may not have gone the way anyone imagined, but still plenty of proud moments for Jonathan Fincher.

The Byrd High School alum will bid adieu to Louisiana Tech after this season. The fifth year senior pitched in his final game at Pat Patterson Park at J.C. Love Field.

The contest itself provided tons of excitement and offense. The Bulldogs drop game one of the final regular season series of the year, to UTSA, 18-16 in 10 innings.

The former Yellow Jacket was pulled after 3 2/3 innings of work. But, Ethan Bates was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs after working 2 1/3 innings.

Both sides return to the field, Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
Runaway siblings found safe
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods
Alyssa Walker-Donaldson
Mother of woman who drowned in Broken Bow Lake in 2022 wants case reopened, feels it was mishandled
Skeletal remains found in Harrison County on Harris Lake Road
Skeletal human remains found in Harrison Co.

Latest News

Pilots fall in matchup at home
Mid America Nazarene stuns LSU Shreveport baseball at home in NAIA Opening Round championship
Ruston Bearcats in the red zone versus Haughton
Haughton hosts Ruston in Spring football game
nearly half-dozen area teams still alive in uil Texas baseball playoffs
Several Ark-La-Tex teams still alive in UIL Texas baseball quarterfinals
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams
North Caddo High School alum Robert Williams III scores 14 points in Celtics loss to the Heat