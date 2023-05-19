Byrd High School alum Jonathan Fincher pitches final home game at Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - The game may not have gone the way anyone imagined, but still plenty of proud moments for Jonathan Fincher.

The Byrd High School alum will bid adieu to Louisiana Tech after this season. The fifth year senior pitched in his final game at Pat Patterson Park at J.C. Love Field.

The contest itself provided tons of excitement and offense. The Bulldogs drop game one of the final regular season series of the year, to UTSA, 18-16 in 10 innings.

The former Yellow Jacket was pulled after 3 2/3 innings of work. But, Ethan Bates was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs after working 2 1/3 innings.

Both sides return to the field, Friday at 6:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.