Benton man arrested on 80+ counts of child porn

Franklin Goad, 34
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - A man from Benton is facing charges after reportedly being found with child porn.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says on May 18, Franklin Goad, 34, who lives on Deer Trail Drive in Benton, was arrested by detectives on 84 counts of possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was carried out at his house the day of the arrest and investigators confiscated several electronic devices. Those devices reportedly contained sexual images of prepubescent children.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected for Goad.

Goad was booked into Bossier Max on a bond of $420,000.

