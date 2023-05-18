Getting Answers
Two iconic flavors come together, Blue Bell, Dr Pepper

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 18, 2023
BRENHAM, Texas (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Dr Pepper and Soda float lovers, don’t miss this one!

On May 18, Blue Bell announced a new combination of iconic flavors with its new delicious Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream. Described as a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with Dr Pepper flavored sherbert creating a float-like experience.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

The Dr Pepper Float will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

