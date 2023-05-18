Tracking a cold front into the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Thanks to all the cloud cover we received, yesterday was a bit of an oddball. The temperature struggled all day and I should have mowed the yard, alas I was too lazy. Today, temperatures will be warmer and we expect more sunshine but it won’t be all that bad. Highs in the mid and upper-80s are expected and not much else. Heat index values may rise into the low-90s but it’s not likely to be oppressive. Tonight, lows drop to the mid and upper-60s.

Tomorrow we are tracking a cold front that will bring some stronger storms, some of which may just tick over the severe criteria. It will be the warmest day of the week tomorrow with highs in the low-90s, it will be humid tomorrow as well. Feels-like temperatures will get into the mid-90s. A few storms north of I-30 are expected in the morning and last through the noon hour. The second round sees storms moving in, again mainly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex, from the hours of 5 PM until around 10 PM. Potentially damaging wind and some heavy rain are possible in localized areas.

Much cooler going into the weekend and comfortable. Highs in the low-80s and all the sunshine aside from some lingering showers Saturday morning. It will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy!

