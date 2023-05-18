Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tracking a cold front into the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Thanks to all the cloud cover we received, yesterday was a bit of an oddball. The temperature struggled all day and I should have mowed the yard, alas I was too lazy. Today, temperatures will be warmer and we expect more sunshine but it won’t be all that bad. Highs in the mid and upper-80s are expected and not much else. Heat index values may rise into the low-90s but it’s not likely to be oppressive. Tonight, lows drop to the mid and upper-60s.

Tomorrow we are tracking a cold front that will bring some stronger storms, some of which may just tick over the severe criteria. It will be the warmest day of the week tomorrow with highs in the low-90s, it will be humid tomorrow as well. Feels-like temperatures will get into the mid-90s. A few storms north of I-30 are expected in the morning and last through the noon hour. The second round sees storms moving in, again mainly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex, from the hours of 5 PM until around 10 PM. Potentially damaging wind and some heavy rain are possible in localized areas.

Much cooler going into the weekend and comfortable. Highs in the low-80s and all the sunshine aside from some lingering showers Saturday morning. It will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
16-year-old Byrd High student arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

Some storms tomorrow
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
Friday night cold front
Next cold front arrives at the end of the week
Severe threat returns Friday
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
Friday night cold front
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update