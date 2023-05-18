Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.(Source: Supreme Court/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

“Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in an opinion.

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point.

Warhol died in 1987.

Most Read

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
MIND MATTERS: Mental Health Resources in the ArkLaTex
Parks Stephenson is a long-time Titanic explorer and analyst.
Research related to Titanic shipwreck led director of USS KIDD Museum to Baton Rouge
Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before