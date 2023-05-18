Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies

Internet outage
Internet outage(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, statewide network outages are impacting the La. Department of Motor Vehicles, La. Department of Children and Family Services, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and many more state agencies.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ma’Kiya Moore, 15 (left), Brycen Moore, 12, (right)
Two siblings run away; SPD asks for help
A student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.
POLICE: 16-year-old Byrd High student affiliated with gang arrested after bringing loaded gun on campus
3 SPD officers facing civil rights charges
3 former SPD officers accused of civil rights violations found not guilty
A body was recovered from Ivan Lake in Bossier Parish on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Man’s body recovered from lake in Bossier Parish
Daniel Merritt
‘I’ve been hurt before but nothing like this’, says father of man found buried in woods

Latest News

Mind Matters: Getting Answers About Mental Health
MIND MATTERS: Mental Health Resources in the ArkLaTex
Parks Stephenson is a long-time Titanic explorer and analyst.
Research related to Titanic shipwreck led director of USS KIDD Museum to Baton Rouge
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
LDWF experiencing computer network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage
Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage