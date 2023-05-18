Skeletal human remains found in Harrison Co.

Getting Answers
By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Skeletal human remains were discovered in Marshall, Texas Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:13 a.m. on May 17, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) received a call from a logging crew. The crew had discovered skeletal human remains while working in the area of Harris Lake Rd. and Stagecoach Rd.

Members of the patrol and criminal investigation divisions arrived at the location and were able to confirm that the remains were, in fact, that of a human. The area was searched, and the remains were collected and will be delivered to the University of North Texas’ Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic, said officials with HCSO.

Police will be working on identifying the victim; this is an active ongoing investigation.

“I am very proud of our Patrol Deputies, Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher of HCSO said.

The sheriff also added he would like to offer a special thanks to the K9 Team with Shreveport Fire Search and Rescue for their expedited response and willingness to assist at a moment’s notice.

