Shreveport’s Fertitta family hopes for another big race from Mage in the Preakness Stakes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Fertitta’s are back in business - the horse racing business that is. After Mage’s recent victory in the Kentucky Derby, the three-year old thoroughbred racehorse, will compete in this weekend’s Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

Mage is set to open the event in the No. 3 post. He is also 8-to-5 odds to win the Preakness.

The family, who are part owners of Mage, is well known across the country for their namesake restaurant, Fertitta’s on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. Mage’s victory has seen in uptick in new customers, and those visiting who haven’t stopped by in awhile.

“Lot of first timers who didn’t know about the store, who have come into eat and loved it, " says Agatha Fertitta-McCall. “They said ‘We’ll be back. Especially if you win the Preakness.’ It’s been amazing.”

“We’ve had customers come in, " says Patrick Fertitta. “We’ve had people that have comeback to the deli that have non been in years simply because they heard the story.”

We’ll have more coverage of Mage and the Fertitta family this week on KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.